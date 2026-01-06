Milwaukee puts road win streak on the line against Golden State

Milwaukee Bucks (16-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hits the road against Golden State trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Warriors are 11-5 in home games. Golden State ranks seventh in the NBA allowing just 113.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Bucks have gone 7-11 away from home. Milwaukee has a 10-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors score 114.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 115.5 the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 113.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 113.6 the Warriors allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 120-110 in the last meeting on Oct. 31. Ryan Rollins led the Bucks with 32 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rollins is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Al Horford: day to day (back), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press