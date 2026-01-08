Chicago takes on Miami, aims to break 3-game slide

Miami Heat (20-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to stop its three-game slide when the Bulls take on Miami.

The Bulls are 13-14 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Heat are 12-10 in Eastern Conference play. Miami averages 120.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bulls average 117.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 117.4 the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 143-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 16.5 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.3 points for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jalen Smith: day to day (concussion protocol), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: day to day (toe).

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press