Trail Blazers beat Rockets 111-105 to extend winning streak to 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 111-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija each added 20 points for Portland.

Kevin Durant had 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Rockets. He passed Wilt Chamberlain for seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list when he made a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Durant needed 15 points going into the game to eclipse Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points. Durant’s jumper with 7:57 left in the third gave him 31,422.

Avdija hit a 3 to pull the Blazers to 99-98 with 3:54 left, then made four straight free throws to give Portland a 102-99 lead with 2:43 remaining.

Amen Thompson, who had 24 points and nine rebounds, dunked to make it 102-101.

Portland stretched the lead to 107-103 on Sidy Cissoko’s dunk and held off Houston the rest of the way.

The teams also met on Wednesday with Portland winning 103-102. Tari Eason’s tip-in as time ran out for Houston did not beat the buzzer upon replay review.

Portland has been resilient despite a number of key injuries. The team hasn’t had starting forward Jerami Grant since Dec. 18 because of Achilles tendinitis. Jrue Holiday, out with a calf strain since mid-November, was upgraded to doubtful but did not play.

After a tight first half in which neither team led by double figures, the Rockets took an 86-74 lead on Durant’s 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Portland rallied in the final period, closing to 94-91 on Duop Reath’s 3-pointer. Camara dunked to get the Blazers closer, but Durant answered with a 3 to keep the Rockets in front 97-93 with 5:32 left.

Up next

The Rockets visit Sacramento on Sunday night.

The Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/NBA

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer