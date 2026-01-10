Philadelphia plays Toronto, looks for 5th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (21-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Toronto looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Raptors are 3-7 in division matchups. Toronto leads the NBA with 19.3 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.0.

The 76ers are 7-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 115.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Raptors are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 5.0 more points per game (117.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.2).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 121-112 on Nov. 20. Barrett scored 22 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandro Mamukelashvili is shooting 52.0% and averaging 10.6 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.7 points, 6.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Scottie Barnes: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (thumb).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press