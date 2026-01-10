Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Wizards (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Washington.

The Suns have gone 13-5 in home games. Phoenix is 10-12 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 4-14 on the road. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Cam Whitmore averaging 3.6.

The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.4% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Suns give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 115-101 on Dec. 30. Dillon Brooks scored 26 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Brooks is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: out (concussion protocol), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Trae Young: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press