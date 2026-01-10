Kings take on the Rockets on 7-game slide

Houston Rockets (22-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-30, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento enters the matchup with Houston as losers of seven straight games.

The Kings are 6-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets are 12-12 in Western Conference play. Houston leads the Western Conference with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.5.

The Kings average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Rockets give up (12.7). The Rockets are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 49.6% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 125-124 in overtime on Dec. 22, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Kings. DeRozan is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is scoring 26.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 20.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 49.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Rockets: Isaiah Crawford: out (illness), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press