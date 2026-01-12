DeMar DeRozan reaches 26,000 career points in Kings’ victory over Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 22 points and became the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 26,000 points, helping the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 111-98 on Sunday night.

DeRozan reached the milestone in the second quarter.

Zach LaVine added 18 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and Malik Monk also scored 15 points in the Kings’ first victory of the year. They are 9-30.

Kings guard Dennis Schroder served the first game of a three-game suspension for a confrontation with Lakers star Luka Doncic after a game in Los Angeles on Dec. 28.

Amen Thompson had 31 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Kevin Durant added 23 points, and Alperen Sengun had 19 points and nine rebounds. The Rockets have lost four of five to fall to 22-14.

Sacramento had a 78-76 advantage, but no team had a lead larger than five points through three quarters. Thompson made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 3 at the foul line for 18 points in the third quarter.

Malik Monk made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Kings up, and Precious Achiuwa added a layup to make it 102-92 in the fourth quarter.

