Washington faces Los Angeles, seeks to end 3-game slide

Washington Wizards (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (16-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

The Clippers have gone 10-9 at home. Los Angeles has a 10-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards are 4-15 in road games. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Sarr averaging 5.6.

The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Wizards give up (14.3). The Wizards average 112.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 113.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is shooting 50.1% and averaging 28.1 points for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sarr is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press