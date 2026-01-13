Toronto plays Indiana for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (24-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Pacers are 7-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 4-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors have gone 21-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 11.3.

The Pacers’ 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Pacers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won 97-95 in the last meeting on Nov. 27. Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 26 points, and T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-7, averaging 115.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Chucky Hepburn: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press