Kings take on the Knicks in non-conference play

New York Knicks (25-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks take on the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play.

The Kings have gone 7-13 in home games. Sacramento gives up 121.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Knicks are 9-10 on the road. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The Kings average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks allow (14.6). The Knicks’ 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press