Timberwolves roll to 139-106 victory over Bucks without Edwards or Gobert

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle scored 29 points and the hot-shooting Minnesota Timberwolves never trailed in a 139-106 blowout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves won their sixth of seven despite missing top scorer Anthony Edwards due to maintenance on his right foot and leading rebounder Rudy Gobert, who served a one-game suspension for flagrant fouls. Gobert picked up his sixth flagrant foul point Sunday in a 104-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Coach Chris Finch returned for Minnesota after he missed the Spurs game with an illness.

The Timberwolves made a season-high 22 3-pointers on 43 attempts and shot a season-best 59.8% overall as the Bucks allowed their highest point total of the season.

An illness forced Milwaukee’s Myles Turner to sit out a game for the first time this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Even at far less than full strength, Minnesota took control from the start. The Timberwolves led 76-45 at the break, the biggest halftime advantage in a road game in franchise history.

The Timberwolves pulled ahead by 41 in the second half.

Bones Hyland scored a season-high 23 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves also got 19 points from Naz Reid and 17 from Jaden McDaniels.

Gobert’s suspension resulted in more playing time for 6-foot-11 rookie Joan Beringer, who posted career highs in minutes (30), points (13) and rebounds (five).

The Bucks were playing their only home contest in a seven-game stretch. They returned from a 2-2 trip and now head to San Antonio and Atlanta.

