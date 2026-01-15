Siakam and Indiana take on New Orleans in non-conference action

New Orleans Pelicans (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Indiana Pacers in cross-conference action.

The Pacers have gone 7-16 in home games. Indiana has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans are 3-15 on the road. New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 2.9.

The Pacers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 114.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 118.3 the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 128-109 on Dec. 21, with Zion Williamson scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 23.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press