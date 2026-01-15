Skip to main content
Queliz, Northeastern Huskies to host Felton and the Campbell Fighting Camels

By AP News

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-7, 3-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-3 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Felton and Campbell take on Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern in CAA action.

The Huskies are 2-4 on their home court. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Queliz averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Camels are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northeastern scores 62.9 points, 6.5 more per game than the 56.4 Campbell allows. Campbell’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The Huskies and Fighting Camels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is averaging 12.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Queliz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Tucker is averaging 8.9 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

