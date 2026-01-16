Trail Blazers overcame Avdija’s absence to beat the Hawks 117-101

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame high-scoring Deni Avdija’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-101 on Thursday night.

Avdija missed second straight game because of lower-back soreness He’s averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Portland took an 88-87 lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away. The Trail Blazers had lost two straight after winning five a row.

Jerami Grant added 16 points and Rayan Rupert had 13. Jrue Holiday scored 12 points in his third game back after missing 27 because of a right calf injury.

Onyeka Okongwu led Atlanta with 26 points. The Hawks were 1-3 on a four-game trip. They have lost nine in a row in Portland since Feb. 13, 2017.

CJ McCollum added 20 points in his third game with the Hawks since coming over from Washington in the trade that sent Trae Young to the Wizards. McCollum played his first 8 1/2 seasons with Portland.

Atlanta’s Kristaps Porzingis missed his fourth straight game because of an Achilles problem.

Hawks: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

