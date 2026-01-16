Los Angeles heads to Portland for conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (20-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Trail Blazers are 16-14 in Western Conference games. Portland has a 12-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 18-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 11-9 against opponents over .500.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 49.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 47.1% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 123-115 in their last matchup on Nov. 4. Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 29 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is shooting 51.3% and averaging 22.4 points for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-4, averaging 115.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (hamstring), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press