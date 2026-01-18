San Antonio puts home win streak on the line against Utah

Utah Jazz (14-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (29-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Spurs take on Utah.

The Spurs have gone 16-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks seventh in the NBA allowing just 112.7 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Jazz have gone 8-20 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Spurs average 117.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 127.6 the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 6.7 more points per game (119.4) than the Spurs allow (112.7).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Spurs 127-114 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 29 points, and Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press