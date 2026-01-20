Miami plays Sacramento on 4-game road slide

Miami Heat (22-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-31, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami travels to Sacramento looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Kings have gone 9-14 in home games. Sacramento gives up 120.5 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Heat are 7-14 in road games. Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 9.8.

The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 119.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 120.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Heat 127-111 in their last meeting on Dec. 7. Zach LaVine led the Kings with 42 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press