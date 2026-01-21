Timberwolves take on the Bulls on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (21-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Timberwolves take on Chicago.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-6 at home. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 10.7.

The Bulls have gone 7-13 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The Timberwolves score 120.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 120.0 the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 136-101 on Dec. 30. Naz Reid scored 33 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 49.9% and averaging 29.9 points for the Timberwolves. Randle is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 124.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press