NBA game in Minneapolis between Warriors and Timberwolves postponed after shooting

By AP News
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed on Saturday afternoon following another fatal shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis.

The league announced the decision was made to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” after 37-year-old Alex Pretti was killed in a confrontation with officers on a street in a commercial district less than two miles from Target Center, the downtown arena where the Timberwolves play.

The game was moved back by 24 hours, rescheduled for Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves and Warriors are also scheduled to play on Monday night.

This story has been corrected to omit “ICE” from the headline. Pretti was shot by Border Patrol, not U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

