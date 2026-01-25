Kevin Huerter’s buzzer-beater lifts Bulls past Celtics before Derrick Rose’s jersey retirement

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Huerter made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, lifting the Chicago Bulls past the Boston Celtics 114-111 before retiring Derrick Rose’s jersey number on Saturday night.

Coby White scored 22 points and hit five of Chicago’s 21 3s, helping the Bulls win their fourth straight.

Rose entered rarified air after the game when the Bulls sent his No. 1 to the rafters, putting the Chicago product alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love as the only players with numbers retired by the team.

The Bulls gave their crowd plenty to cheer before they honored the South Side product and former MVP by squeezing out a win over the Eastern Conference’s second-place team, even though Jaylen Brown scored 33 for Boston.

Chicago led 111-109 when White missed a driving layup and Smith missed the putback with 20 seconds remaining. Brown got the rebound and drove for a layup to tie it with 14 seconds left.

The Bulls called a timeout and worked the ball to Huerter, who nailed a 3 from the corner with less than a second remaining. Huerter arrived at United Center wearing a No. 1 jersey in honor of Rose.

Nikola Vucevic scored 16 for Chicago, and Smith and Matas Buzelis added 14 points apiece.

Anfernee Simmons finished with 21 points for Boston. Derrick White added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Up next

Celtics: Host Portland on Monday.

Bulls: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer