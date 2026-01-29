Minnesota faces Oklahoma City in conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (38-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (29-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Minnesota and Oklahoma City will play on Thursday.

The Timberwolves are 16-14 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.0 rebounds. Rudy Gobert paces the Timberwolves with 11.2 boards.

The Thunder are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.0%). The Thunder average 6.4 more points per game (120.5) than the Timberwolves allow (114.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 112-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 20. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 26 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: out (adductor), Cason Wallace: day to day (hip), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press