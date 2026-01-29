Vucevic, Bulls host the Heat

Miami Heat (25-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Chicago in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Bulls are 15-16 against conference opponents. Chicago is 13-12 against opponents over .500.

The Heat are 12-13 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28.5 assists per game led by Davion Mitchell averaging 7.2.

The Bulls’ 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 119.8 points per game, equal to what the Bulls give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 143-107 on Nov. 22, with Kel’el Ware scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Heat. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: out (concussion ), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe), Tre Jones: out (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (back), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring).

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Davion Mitchell: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press