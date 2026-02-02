Milwaukee takes on Chicago, looks to break 5-game slide

Chicago Bulls (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup against Chicago after losing five in a row.

The Bucks are 14-17 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 3-8 against Central Division teams. Chicago ranks fifth in the league scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Ayo Dosunmu leads the Bulls averaging 3.6.

The Bucks’ 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Bucks give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 28 the Bucks won 112-103 led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Coby White scored 16 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 103.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe), Kevin Huerter: out (back), Tre Jones: out (hamstring), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Jalen Smith: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press