New York faces Washington on 6-game win streak

New York Knicks (31-18, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards are 8-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Knicks are 21-11 in conference games. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.1.

The Wizards are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Wizards allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 119-102 on Nov. 4, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyshawn George is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wizards. Bub Carrington is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: out (ankle), Alex Sarr: out (calf), Trae Young: out (quad).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press