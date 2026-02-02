Embiid leads Philadelphia against Los Angeles after 40-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (27-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the 76ers’ 124-114 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers have gone 13-9 at home. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

The 76ers are 12-8 on the road. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 3.5.

The Clippers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.5% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 110-108 on Nov. 18. Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 25.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 18.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 29.2 points, 6.9 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), James Harden: day to day (personal).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press