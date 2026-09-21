Ogwumike becomes 4th player in WNBA history with 8,000 points as the Sparks beat the Fire 105-84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Portland Fire 105-84 on Sunday night.

Ogwumike became the fourth player in WNBA history to reach 8,000 points, joining Diana Taurasi (10,646), Tina Charles (8,396) and DeWanna Bonner (8,217). The 2016 WNBA MVP has 8,013 points and her 18 double-doubles are the most she’s had in a season.

Los Angeles native Lisa Leslie was honored with the unveiling of her statue outside Crypto.com Arena and a halftime ceremony. Leslie, a three-time WNBA MVP, played for the Sparks from 1999-2007, helped the team to back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rae Burrell also had 20 points, Ariel Atkins scored 14 and Chance Gray had 11 for the Sparks (16-26).

The Fire (16-27) have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Tonie Morgan hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-19 with 2:03 left in the first quarter and the Sparks led the rest of the way. Burrell scored 10 points as LA outscored the Fire 32-15 in the second to take a 60-41 lead into halftime.

Carla Leite led Portland with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Charisma Osborne scored a career-high 13 points, Megan DiLeo added 11 and Emily Engstler had 10.

The Sparks shot 53% (33 of 62) from the field, made 14 of 29 (48%) from 3-point range, and hit 25 of 29 (86%) from the free-throw line.

Bridget Carleton (ankle) did not play for Portland.

Dearica Hamby (knee) and Cameron Brink (ankle) missed the game for the Sparks.

Up next

Fire: Conclude their regular season at home Tuesday against Golden State.

Sparks: Visit Las Vegas on Tuesday.

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