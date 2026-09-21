Portland faces Golden State, looks to stop 4-game skid

Golden State Valkyries (31-11, 14-7 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (16-27, 6-16 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire aims to end its four-game slide when the Fire take on Golden State Valkyries.

The Fire are 6-16 in conference games. Portland has a 7-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Valkyries are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaila Charles averaging 1.6.

Portland averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Portland allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Valkyries won 82-66 in the last matchup on Sept. 19. Kaitlyn Chen led the Valkyries with 17 points, and Frieda Buhner led the Fire with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Leite is averaging 16 points and 6.3 assists for the Fire. Emily Engstler is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Valkyries. Chen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-7, averaging 84.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Teja Oblak: out (knee), Bridget Carleton: out (ankle), Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: Gabby Williams: day to day (reconditioning), Cecilia Zandalasini: day to day (reconditioning), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Janelle Salaun: day to day (reconditioning).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press