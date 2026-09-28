Brandon Ingram’s Clippers debut on hold after heel surgery and a partial Achilles tear

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Ingram’s debut with the Los Angeles Clippers will be delayed as he recovers from surgery for a right heel injury and partially torn Achilles tendon.

There’s no timetable for the two-time All-Star forward to resume playing. He came to the Clippers as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto earlier in September. Ingram missed the final two games of the Raptors’ first-round loss to Cleveland because of the heel injury.

“My recovery has been going good,” Ingram said Monday at media day. “I won’t be participating in training camp much but I will be out there a little bit.”

Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said doctors discovered and addressed the previously undisclosed Achilles injury while Ingram underwent surgery on his heel in May.

“It wasn’t until we got our hands on (Ingram) here that we started to see where he was at with his progression,” Redden said. “He won’t be ready for the start of the season, and we’ll reevaluate when we get there.”

Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors last season.

Redden said guard Bradley Beal is dealing with right knee inflammation and won’t be available for the start of training camp, which opens Tuesday in Hawaii.

Beal missed all but six games last season after having surgery to repair a broken left hip in November.

Jordan Miller tore his left rotator cuff during a summer pickup game and had surgery. He’ll be reevaluated in five months.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser won’t be ready for the season opener as he recovers from a ligament tear in his foot that ended his season in March.

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer