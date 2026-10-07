EuroLeague teams reject NBA offer to merge into a single Europe operation

PARIS (AP) — EuroLeague basketball owners have rejected a formal offer from the NBA to merge into a single European operation following a meeting in Italy, Barcelona confirmed Wednesday.

The decision not to accept the NBA’s proposal of a single Europe entity was made Tuesday in Cernobbio during a gathering of the EuroLeague’s 13 shareholder clubs. They include Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Olympiakos, Milan, Tony Parker -owned ASVEL in France and two Istanbul-based clubs.

A statement on the EuroLeague’s website said they met to “discuss and align on key strategic decisions regarding the future of their collective property,” without mentioning the NBA.

Barcelona told The Associated Press in an emailed response that a formal merger offer from the NBA had been rejected. In a statement, the club confirmed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta attended the meeting and that club owners “took several decisions regarding the future of the competition.”

“Among those decisions was the rejection of the NBA’s proposal as it currently stands. Should that proposal be amended in the future, the clubs and the EuroLeague will reconsider it,” the statement read.

It’s not clear how each club voted. The EuroLeague declined to comment and pointed to its initial statement.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 20-team EuroLeague is comprised of 13 shareholder clubs immune from relegation. The rest either qualify through their domestic leagues or through invitation.

The NBA, in partnership with FIBA, is eying a 16-team model.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported that the NBA offered each future member 400 million euros ($448 million).

At Tuesday’s EuroLeague meeting, club owners agreed to move forward with converting the current 10-year licenses into franchises for the shareholder clubs. They also agreed to continue plans to increase the number of franchises.

European ambition

France’s Victor Wembanyama, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic are among the biggest basketball stars worldwide.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reaffirmed in January that the league was pressing forward on plans to bring a new league to Europe.

The NBA was targeting October 2027 as a potential launch date, with franchises paying what is expected to be a substantial entry fee. Media reports indicated the NBA was looking for at least a $500 million fee.

Many European basketball teams, including some in the EuroLeague, have struggled financially. The system has often relied on wealthy owners to cover team debts each year. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer