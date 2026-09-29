Dallas Wings to take on the Golden State Valkyries Wednesday

Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (27-17, 13-10 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Valkyries -3.5; over/under is 155.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings play the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings are 13-10 in conference matchups. Dallas leads the WNBA with 12.1 fast break points per game.

The Valkyries are 15-8 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dallas makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Golden State averages 82.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 85.3 Dallas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: out (leg), Azzi Fudd: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press