Parma and Torino bang in Serie A goals as Spurs finally win in England

Ten-man Getafe fought back to draw at home with Rayo Vallecano 1-1 in La Liga and Tottenham became the last of the Premier League’s 20 teams to win a match this season on Friday.

Spurs beat Coventry City 3-1 at home.

In Serie A, Monza’s second win was a surprise drubbing of in-form Cagliari, while Torino continued its good run of form with a 3-0 win at Parma.

Carvajal returns as Getafe grind out a draw

Former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal made his long-awaited Getafe debut almost five months after last playing a senior game.

The 34-year-old had been without a club since leaving Real in the summer and his debut got off to an unfortunate start when Álvaro Garcia finished a superb break to put Rayo 1-0 up after 12 minutes.

Getafe’s task was made all the harder when defender Djene was sent off for a second yellow card after 28 minutes but it fought back valiantly and the Coliseum Stadium erupted 11 minutes into the second half when Martin Satriano prodded home the equalizer.

Although Rayo had the better of the final half hour it could not get a winner. Rayo rose one place into 13th. Getafe was one place behind.

Monza surprise Cagliari

Giovanni Simeone scored his first goal of the Serie A season after four minutes to put Torino ahead at Parma and Scotland international Che Adams added a second midway through the first half.

Simeone got his second and Torino’s third after 69 minutes to guarantee the Turin giant back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

The result lifted Torino three places into 10th, while Parma fell into the bottom three.

Earlier, Eddy Kouadio’s first professional goal put Monza on the way to an easy win over Parma.

The big center half scored after 35 minutes and a second-half double from Gustavo Varela, either side of a goal from 19-year-old on-loan Southampton forward Jay Robinson, sealed Monza’s second victory.

Cagliari came into the game unbeaten in its last four and fell one place to seventh.

Dream return for Maddison

Maddison’s return to the starting line-up after 536 days out through injury inspired Spurs in a pulsating game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His superb strike after 14 minutes settled the home fans and although an equalizer from Jack Rudoni early in the second half threatened to derail Spurs’ hopes, Omar Marmoush put it back in the lead nine minutes later. Ben Davies ensured the home win with a stoppage-time strike from the edge of the box.

The triumph was Spurs’ first of the season and lifted it off the bottom of the Premier League and into 16th spot. Coventry was one place further back.

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By The Associated Press