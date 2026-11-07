Ayo Dosunmu scores 26 points as Timberwolves top Pelicans to stay unbeaten in NBA Cup play

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 26 points in the Timberwolves 115-109 victory over the Pelicans on Friday night in New Orleans.

With the victory, the Timberwolves (7-3) remained unbeaten in NBA Cup play, moving to 2-0. New Orleans (4-5), which had four-game winning streak snapped in the loss, dropped to 0-1 in Cup play.

Dejounte Murray’s 3-pointer gave New Orleans an 89-87 lead with 7:55 to go in the game, but LaMelo Ball responded with five consecutive points, igniting a 10-2 run by the Timberwolves to give them a 97-91 advantage. Minnesota would hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

Ball finished the game with 22 points and eight assists. Jaden McDaniels added 23 points in the win for the Timberwolves.

Jeremiah Fears led the way for the Pelicans with 24 points and Saddiq Bey had 17. Zion Williamson, who entered the night averaging 21.5 points per game, scored a season-low 13 points for New Orleans.

Minnesota hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a pair by Dosunmu to jump out to an early 13-5 lead early in the first quarter. New Orleans responded with a trio of 3-pointers from Karlo Matkovic during a 17-4 run, taking a 24-22 lead on a bucket by Fears.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host Utah on Sunday night.

Pelicans: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

By DAVID FOLSE II

Associated Press