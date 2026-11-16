Randle, Nets take on the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (11-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -5.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn in Eastern Conference action Monday.

The Nets are 0-2 against division opponents. Brooklyn allows 116.4 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The 76ers are 11-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference with 17.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.6.

The Nets average 110.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 110.4 the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 26.7 points and 5.6 assists for the 76ers. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (personal).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot), Ariel Hukporti: out for season (achilles), Adem Bona: out (neck), Dominick Barlow: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press