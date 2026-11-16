Phoenix visits Denver, aims to stop road skid

Phoenix Suns (5-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -10.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Suns face Denver.

Denver finished 54-28 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets gave up 116.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

Phoenix went 45-37 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Suns gave up 111.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 127-120 in their last meeting on Oct. 31. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 39 points, and Miles Bridges led the Suns with 24 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Suns: Mark Williams: out (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press