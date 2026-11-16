Utah plays Los Angeles, aims to break road losing streak

Utah Jazz (1-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Jazz take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 3-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jazz are 1-11 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 0-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Clippers score 112.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 118.0 the Jazz give up. The Clippers average 107.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 116.5 the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Jazz. Darryn Peterson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Jazz: 0-10, averaging 104.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out (lisfranc), Jordan Miller: out (shoulder), Brandon Ingram: out (heel), Bradley Beal: out (knee).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (wrist), Jaxson Hayes: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press