Brunson hits tiebreaking 3-pointer in OT, Knicks earn 14th straight win over slumping Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Jalen Brunson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in overtime and the New York Knicks beat Toronto 112-108 on Sunday night, their 14th straight win over the Raptors.

Brunson scored 28 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, who trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Landry Shamet scored 23 points and OG Anunoby had 21 against his former team as the defending NBA champions snapped a two-game losing streak.

Scottie Barnes scored 30 points and Jamal Shead added 19 but the Raptors lost their fourth straight and seventh in nine.

Toronto has led by double digits in each of its past three defeats. The Raptors couldn’t hold a 22-point lead against Boston on Wednesday, and blew a 17-point edge at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points, RJ Barrett had 14 and Jakob Poeltl 11. Collin Murray-Boyles had a season-high 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

Barnes returned after missing four games because of a strained left groin, but Toronto fell to 3-8 in 11 games without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined because of a swollen left knee.

The Raptors last beat New York nearly four years ago, a 125-116 home win on Jan. 22, 2023.

The Raptors led 84-71 on Quickley’s 3-pointer with 8:55 remaining, but Shamet hit a tying 3 with 1:16 to play and Towns connected on a go-ahead 3 with 20 seconds left.

Those were New York’s only two made 3-pointers on 10 attempts in the fourth quarter. The Knicks shot 1 for 7 from distance in the third.

Barnes sent it to overtime by making a step-back 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining.

New York’s Josh Hart finished scoreless for the second consecutive game. Hart shot 0 for 5 in 26 minutes and came in only for defensive possessions in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The teams meet in Toronto again on Tuesday night.

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By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press