Spurs win 12th straight while sending Jazz to 12th straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Harper had 31 points and nine rebounds to rally the San Antonio Spurs to a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, giving them their 12th straight win, while sending the Jazz to a 12th straight loss.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks for the Spurs. Stephon Castle added 20 points and nine assists. Keldon Johnson had 11 points and 10 boards. San Antonio outscored the Jazz 27-5 in fastbreak points.

Mo Bamba scored 26 points, while going 6 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead Utah. Darryn Peterson scored 17 points for the Jazz. Keyonte George finished with 13 points and eight assists and Brice Sensabaugh added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

San Antonio trailed for much of the fourth quarter until Harper tied it at 100 on back-to-back 3s and then Castle hit a pair of free throws to put the Spurs up 102-100 with 2:30 left.

Castle’s steal and dunk with 47.2 seconds remaining capped a 14-4 run and extended San Antonio’s lead to 108-102.

Utah scored seven baskets over eight possessions, culminating in Mamba’s step-back 3-pointer, to take a 33-23 lead late in the first quarter.

San Antonio erased the deficit before halftime. Castle scored a pair of baskets, then fed Harper for a layup, to put the Spurs up 67-57 early in the third quarter.

Peterson scored three baskets, culminating in a pull-up 3, to give the Jazz a brief 70-69 lead in the third quarter. San Antonio followed that with a 10-0 run to go up 79-70. Johnson powered the run with back-to-baskets and assisted an alley-oop dunk from Luke Kornet.

Up Next

Spurs: Host Detroit on Tuesday.

Jazz: At Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press