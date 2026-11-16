Miami faces Houston, aims for 5th straight win

Houston Rockets (11-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Heat take on Houston.

The Heat are 3-3 on their home court. Miami has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 4-2 on the road. Houston averages 118.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Heat average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.5 per game the Rockets give up. The Rockets are shooting 48.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 48.1% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.9 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press