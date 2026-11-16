Boston faces Orlando, aims for 7th straight victory

Orlando Magic (5-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -9.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Orlando.

The Celtics are 10-1 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Magic are 3-4 in conference matchups. Orlando allows 112.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Celtics are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 1 the Celtics won 108-97 led by 32 points from Tatum, while Tristan da Silva scored 23 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 26.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Celtics. Paul George is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 114.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Izaiyah Nelson: out (ankle), Noah Penda: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press