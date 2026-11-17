Golden State Warriors (8-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas enters the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row.

The Mavericks have gone 3-5 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 6-6 against conference opponents. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference allowing just 112.6 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Mavericks’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors’ 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is scoring 23.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 19.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

De’Anthony Melton is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.8 points for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tarik Biberovic: out (heel), Sergio De Larrea: day to day (knee), Max Christie: day to day (ankle), Santi Aldama: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: day to day (foot).

Warriors: Brandon Williams: out (hamstring), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press