MILWAUKEE (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn’t expecting anything too out of the ordinary as he prepared to play at Milwaukee for the first time since the Bucks waived him in the summer of 2025.

Lillard already accompanied the Trail Blazers to Milwaukee last season while he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Even though Lillard didn’t play in the Trail Blazers’ 115-103 victory that night, the Bucks aired a tribute video to him before the game.

“I think the fact that I was here last year when we played, that takes away the first-time-coming-back type of feel,” Lillard said during the Trail Blazers’ shootaround before their Thursday night game with the Bucks.

This will mark the second straight night that the Bucks have played against one of their former superstars. Milwaukee lost 137-130 at Miami on Wednesday as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while facing the Bucks for the first time since getting traded to the Heat last summer.

The Bucks acquired Lillard in September 2023 after the seven-time all-NBA guard requested a trade from Portland that summer. The Bucks believed that pairing Antetokounmpo and Lillard would enable them to contend for multiple titles.

It didn’t work out that way.

Milwaukee lost to Indiana in the first round of the playoffs each of Lillard’s two seasons with the Bucks as injuries prevented the two superstars from playing together for an extended postseason run.

“I thought it was a necessary experience,” Lillard said. “I made some really good friends, crossed paths with some good people. It was an experience that I needed. We won a lot of games. We just didn’t have a healthy run.”

Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee’s 2023 postseason while recovering from a calf strain. Lillard sat out the Bucks’ final 14 regular-season games in 2023-24 due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, returned for Game 2 of the playoffs and then tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg in Game 4.

Lillard says he has no regrets about coming back for the postseason that year.

“I view myself like a warrior,” Lillard said. “If I’m good enough to go, I’m going to go. If my mind is in it, I’m going to be in it. That’s what I did. It ended how it ended, and that’s OK.”

Lillard’s Achilles tear meant he wouldn’t play at all in the 2024-25 season. Rather than keeping Lillard on their roster, the Bucks made the surprising move to waive him, even though he had $112.6 million remaining on his contract. The Bucks agreed to stretch out those payments over the next five years.

Lillard says he understands the reason behind the Bucks’ decision. The move gave the Bucks the payroll flexibility to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

“It was pretty simple,” said Lillard, who returned to Portland in the summer of 2025 on a three-year, $42 million deal. “I was injured. I wasn’t going to be available to play last season. The team was focused on bringing somebody in here that they could pair with Giannis so they could still be a competitive team, which is the business side of it.”

The Bucks have suffered this season without the star power that Lillard and Antetokounmpo brought to the roster. Milwaukee entered Thursday’s game with a 1-14 record that represented the worst start in franchise history. The only remaining Bucks from Lillard’s Milwaukee tenure are AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, Gary Trent Jr. and two-way player Pete Nance.

In the meantime, Lillard has come back from his injury to score 20.1 points per game at the age of 36 while helping Portland win nine of its first 14 games. He’s part of a backcourt that also includes Jrue Holiday, who played on the Bucks’ 2021 championship team before getting included in the trade that brought Lillard to Milwaukee.

“I think the thing I’m most happy with or most excited about is I know that I’m not completely back all the way connected,” Lillard said. “I’ve been able to be as productive as I have without fully getting all the way back in form. I know there’s more to come.”

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer