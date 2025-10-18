Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, pulls away to win 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Marshall ran for a tiebreaking touchdown late in the third quarter and Bryce Underwood threw his second touchdown pass early in the fourth to help Michigan pull away and beat Washington 24-7 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) took control by scoring touchdowns after picking off passes on consecutive possessions and kicking a field goal after the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) turned it over on downs.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw two interceptions in a pivotal stretch of four passes in the third quarter and was picked off for a third time on the first snap of the following drive.

Marshall, playing in place of injured running back Justice Haynes, had a career-high 133 yards rushing on 25 carries and his 14-yard touchdown run one snap after Williams’ first interception put Michigan ahead 14-7.

Underwood was 21 of 27 for 230 yards and matched a season high with two touchdown passes to fellow freshman Andrew Marsh on a 22-yard throw late in the first quarter and a 10-yard toss to Zach Marshall in the fourth.

The takeaway

Washington: Williams, a sophomore, threw one interception in his first 185 passes this season but was picked off three times in a span of five pass attempts.

Michigan: The offense has started slow in most games this season, a troubling trend for a team that fell out of the AP Top 25 after losing 31-13 at USC last week.

Injury report

Washington tight end Quentin Moore was carted off the field. Moore was responsive and moving all extremities when he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. Michigan left tackle Evan Link, who had a lower-body injury, was also carted off the field.

Up next

Michigan plays at rival Michigan State and Washington hosts Illinois on Saturday.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer