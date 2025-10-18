Pitsenberger scores 2 TDs, Piper kicks four field goals and Yale overwhelms Stonehill 47-7

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for two touchdowns, Noah Piper kicked four field goals and Yale defeated Stonehill 47-7 on Saturday.

Pitsenberger scored from 6-yards out, Wilhelm Daal scored on a 25-yard run and Piper booted three of his field goals in the first half as the Bulldogs (3-2) took off to a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs were denied their first shutout since 2021 when Aiden Garrett scored from 1-yard out with 35 seconds remaining for the Skyhawks (2-5).

Pitsenberger finished with 69 yards rushing on 13 carries. Dante Reno was 16 of 24 for 267 yards passing and a TD to Jaxton Santiago, who had five catches for a career-high 150 yards.

Yale outgained Stonehill 481-152.

Jack O’Connell threw for 109 yards for Stonehill, which was held to 35 yards rushing.

