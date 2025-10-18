Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pitsenberger scores 2 TDs, Piper kicks four field goals and Yale overwhelms Stonehill 47-7

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for two touchdowns, Noah Piper kicked four field goals and Yale defeated Stonehill 47-7 on Saturday.

Pitsenberger scored from 6-yards out, Wilhelm Daal scored on a 25-yard run and Piper booted three of his field goals in the first half as the Bulldogs (3-2) took off to a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs were denied their first shutout since 2021 when Aiden Garrett scored from 1-yard out with 35 seconds remaining for the Skyhawks (2-5).

Pitsenberger finished with 69 yards rushing on 13 carries. Dante Reno was 16 of 24 for 267 yards passing and a TD to Jaxton Santiago, who had five catches for a career-high 150 yards.

Yale outgained Stonehill 481-152.

Jack O’Connell threw for 109 yards for Stonehill, which was held to 35 yards rushing.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.