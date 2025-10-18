Flores scores 3 TDs and Central Michigan defeats Bowling Green 27-6

Angel Flores scores on three short touchdown runs and Central Michigan defeated Bowling Green 27-6 on Saturday, snapping a 10-game road losing streak in Mid-American Conference games.

Jordan Kwiatkowski returned an interception 26 yards to the Bowling Green 1-yard line to set up Flores’ first touchdown for a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and the Chippewas (4-3, 2-1) led from there.

Flores scored from 6 yards out midway through the second quarter in a drive sparked by Joe Labas’ 63-yard pass to Collin Payne and CMU went on to a 17-6 halftime lead.

Flores added his final TD from 3 yards out early in the third quarter. The score was set up by Brock Townsend’s 37-yard run that took the ball to the Falcons’ 2.

CMU stuck to its ground game, rushing for 203 yards, led by Flores’ 72 on 18 carries. The Chippewas attempted only five passes. Kwiatkowski led the defense with 14 tackles, including seven solo.

Cade Graham kicked two field goals for CMU, including a career-long 47-yarder.

The Falcons’ only points came on two Jackson Kleather field goals, including a 49-yarder.

Lucian Anderson III threw for 153 yards and was intercepted twice for Bowling Green (3-4, 1-2).

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio