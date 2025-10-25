Skip to main content
Grayson Saunier leads Dartmouth to 49-3 romp over Columbia

By AP News

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw a touchdown pass after rushing for three first-half scores and Dartmouth steamrolled Columbia 49-3 on Friday night.

Saunier completed 12 of 13 passes for 162 yards in three quarters of play to help Dartmouth (5-1, 2-1 Ivy League) beat Columbia (1-5, 0-3) for a fourth straight time. His career-high three touchdown runs came on just six carries — for 55 yards.

Tyson Grimm picked off Columbia’s Caleb Sanchez seven plays into the game’s opening possession and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Saunier’s 24-yard touchdown run ended a five-play 83-yard drive on Dartmouth’s first possession, and No’Koi Maddox returned a punt he blocked 15 yards for a score and a 21-0 advantage after one quarter.

Maddox recovered a muffed punt at the Lions’ 14-yard line and Saunier scored on a 13-yard run two plays later to make it 28-0. Saunier capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left for a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Saunier connected with Chris Corbo for a 35-yard touchdown and a 42-0 advantage six plays into the third quarter, and Desmin Jackson’s 2-yard scoring run with 6 seconds left upped it to 49-0 heading to the fourth.

D.J. Crowther carried 18 times for 103 yards for the Big Green.

Sanchez had 105 yards on 10-for-25 passing for the Lions. Hugo Merry kicked a 26-yard field goal with 5:13 left to play to avoid the shutout.

Dartmouth is 40-6 all time at home against Columbia.

