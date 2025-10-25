Vezza throws 3 TDs passes and New Hampshire defeats William & Mary 34-24

Skip to main content
By AP News

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Mike Vezza threw three touchdown passes — two to Caleb Burke — and New Hampshire beat William & Mary 34-24 on Saturday.

Vezza threw touchdown passes of 17 yards and 48 yards, respectively, to Josh Fillion and Burke in the third quarter that countered a 6-yard TD run by the Tribe’s Tyler Hughes for a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth.

Nick Reed’s 26-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half gave New Hampshire (5-4, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association) a 17-14 lead and the Wildcats stayed in front. Vezza and Burke connected for a 63-yard score and Myles Thomason rushed for a 39-yard TD in the first half.

Vezza was 17-of-23 for career-high 280 yards. Burke had a career-high 153 yards on six catches and Thomason a personal-best 130 yards on 21 carries.

Hughes rushed for all three of the Tribe’s touchdowns and 74 yards total. He threw for 204 yards. William & Mary fell to 4-4, 3-2.

