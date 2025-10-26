Freshman QB Byrd Ficklin shines in first start as Utah runs over Colorado for 53-7 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Byrd Ficklin passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start to lead Utah to a 53-7 win over Colorado on Saturday night.

Ficklin, a true freshman, filled in for injured starter Devon Dampier and hit the ground running – literally. He piled up 163 yards and a touchdown on the ground by halftime and finished with 291 yards on offense.

Wayshawn Parker added 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries to help the Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) become bowl eligible after winning just two conference games a year ago. Utah ran for a season-high 422 yards – eclipsing 400 rushing yards for the first time this season.

Kaidon Salter tallied 37 yards and an interception on 9-of-22 passing for Colorado. Salter was sacked five times before halftime while facing nonstop pressure.

The Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) lost to Utah for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings in the series. Colorado finished with 140 total yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play.

Long-distance runs helped the Utes quickly seize control. Utah racked up 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter while averaging 12.8 yards per carry

Ficklin cut upfield and raced 63 yards untouched for a touchdown on Utah’s second play. Then, Parker, opened the Utes’ fourth drive by hitting a hole, turning on the jets, and racing 58 yards to extend the lead to 17-0.

Ficklin added a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter — a 22-yard pinpoint strike to JJ Buchanan and a 20-yard back shoulder throw to Larry Simmons — to help Utah take a 43-0 lead into halftime.

The Takeaway

Colorado: Nothing went right for the Buffaloes on either side of the ball when it mattered. Colorado allowed 8.1 yards per play in the first half and totaled minus 18 yards by halftime, enduring their worst halftime deficit since 2012.

Utah: Ficklin made the absence of Dampier not sting after leading the Utes to touchdowns on five of nine first-half drives.

Up Next

Colorado: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

Utah: Hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

