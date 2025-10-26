Skip to main content
Joshua Dye rushes for 204 yards, three TDs in Southern Utah’s 28-7 victory over Utah Tech

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Joshua Dye rushed for a career-high 204 yards with three touchdowns to power Southern Utah to a 28-7 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Dye, a sophomore who did his damage on 24 carries for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference), scored on a 20-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Will Burns ran it in for two points and Jayden Rogers added a 35-yard field goal for an 11-0 lead that held through a scoreless second quarter.

Dye had the lone score of the third quarter on a 13-yard run and upped the Thunderbirds’ advantage to 25-0 with a 92-yard touchdown run with 11:29 left to play. He has already rushed for 1,166 yards this season, tops in the FCS.

Bronson Barben had a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:08 remaining to help Utah Tech (1-7, 0-4) avoid the shutout. He had 233 yards on 27-for-41 passing with an interception.

Rogers kicked a 22-yard field goal for the final margin.

Bronson Barron completed 10 of 17 passes for 110 yards for the Thunderbirds. Burns completed all three of his passes for 43 yards.

___

