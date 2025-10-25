Kennedy returns punt, kickoff for fourth-quarter TDs in North Carolina A&T’s 28-24 win over Campbell

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elijah Kennedy returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns inside the final seven minutes to lead North Carolina A&T to a 28-24 comeback win over Campbell on Saturday.

The Aggies (2-6, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 21-7 in the fourth quarter before Kevin White scored on a 3-yard keeper to trim the deficit.

With 6:12 remaining, Kennedy returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21 apiece. After Campbell’s Alex Crabb kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining, Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

Entering Saturday, no player in FCS had recorded a punt return touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same game. Kennedy had 244 all-purpose yards, and now has two punt return touchdowns this season.

Kamden Sixkiller was 27 of 44 for 255 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Fighting Camels (2-7, 2-3). He led a 12-play, 53-yard drive to set up Crabb’s late field goal.

The Campbell defense held the Aggies to 221 total yards of offense.

___

