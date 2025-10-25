Skip to main content
Lolley and Gillis combine for 5 TDs as Delaware State gets by NC Central, 35-26

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — NyGhee Lolley racked up three touchdowns and 124 receiving yards, Marquis Gillis rushed for 108 yards and two scores, and Delaware State took down NC Central, 35-26 on Saturday.

The Hornets (5-3, 1-0 MEAC) earned their first conference win under first-year head coach DeSean Jackson, and have won two straight games.

A 72-yard reception by Lolley started a high-scoring second half, as Delaware State scored four touchdowns and NC Central scored two more along with a late-game safety.

After Chauncey Spikes scored on a 10-yard reception that gave the Eagles the lead, the Hornets answered with two straight scoring drives. Gillis scored on 33- and 2-yard rushes, with his second coming with 1:55 on the clock to provide some insurance late.

Walker Harris was 22-for-32 passing with 354 yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Eagles (5-3, 0-1). Chance Peterson caught six passes for 134 yards, and Spikes also had six catches for 72 yards.

NC Central leads the series 12-3, and had won five straight matchups since 2018.

